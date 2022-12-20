Delightfully different

Meet the boss

Sweet success for Sweet Sensations

Inspired by her business-minded parents, Sebusamathe Mokgwe always dreamt of one day starting an enterprise of her very own.

Although her first venture quickly fizzled out, the 38-year-old never gave up on her dreams.

In 2018, the qualified accountant returned with something a little special: Sweet Sensations, a company that makes premium hand-crafted indigenous flavoured chocolates.

What started as an idea in Mokgwe’s kitchen has slowly developed into a full scale business with a workforce currently sitting at seven.

is ...