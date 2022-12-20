Connect with us

News

The great escape

LOOK OF LOVE: Mother and son are like 'finger and nail'

18-month-old miracle child back home with his mum

After 11 days in hospital, a little boy who survived being stuck down a pit latrine for almost three days, is safely back home with his mother.

Dubbed ‘a minor miracle’, 18-month-old George Thakadu made headline news when he was rescued from certain death amid dramatic scenes on 21st November following a desperate three-day search in Malwelwe village.

The toddler had disappeared from his grandmother’s house on Saturday evening (19th November) after becoming separated from his two young cousins. He was not seen again until Monday afte...

