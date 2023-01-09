Netball moves up world rankings

Botswana's national netball team has moved up seven places in the World Netball Rankings following a stellar performance at the Singapore Nations Cup in December last year.

The latest rankings, which are based on all matches played up to the 10th of December 2022 indicate that Botswana is now ranked 24th from the 31st position they were in going into the Singapore tournament.

It was the country's biggest leap in world rankings following six years of a downward spiral caused by lack of action at international level, and a string of poor results.

Botswana's all time best rank remains 16...