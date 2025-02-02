Monyatsi joins BSE

Letshego boss expected to leave in April

Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) is poised to welcome Aupa Monyatsi as their new Chief Executive Officer.

Although officials at BSE were tight-lipped about the appointment, information reaching this publication suggests Monyatsi is primed to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer at the BSE within the next three months.

Monyatsi’s move comes on the heels of his recent resignation as Group Chief Executive of Letshego Africa Holdings Limited.

With his three-months notice at Letshego coming to an end on April 14th, Monyatsi will be replacing Kopano Bolokwe who has been serving on interim basis since May 2024, following the departure of Thapelo Tsheole who left to join Rwanda’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA).

Monyatsi’s resignation at Letshego was made to shareholders via the Botswana Stock Exchange.

He is the first Motswana to hold the Group Chief Executive position at Letshego Africa, where his visionary leadership spearheaded the implementation of a 6-2-5 strategic roadmap, a bold five-year transformation plan.

This initiative focused on digitizing the Group’s platforms, automating systems, and boosting operational efficiency.

Under Monyatsi’s leadership, Letshego Africa introduced several impactful financial products, such as microinsurance, affordable housing solutions, and savings accounts, all accessible through the Group’s innovative multi-channel Digital Mall.

Monyatsi was also at the forefront of green financing, launching eco-friendly initiatives like electric commuter motorbikes in Ghana and solar-powered solutions in Nigeria.

A significant achievement during his tenure includes the successful amalgamation of Letshego Tanzania’s two entities into a streamlined operation now known as Letshego Tanzania Bank Limited, significantly enhancing efficiency.

His efforts garnered numerous accolades, including Uganda’s Best Digital Bank Award and Nigeria’s AFAWA Award for women entrepreneurs.

In Botswana, Monyatsi championed partnerships with key entities such as Mascom, BTC, and Morupule Coal Mine, fostering innovative programs that expanded financial service accessibility and supported small businesses.

Reflecting on his journey at Letshego Africa, Monyatsi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the organization through a dynamic period of transformation.

“It has been an honor and privilege to be part of Letshego Africa’s journey towards a digitally-savvy future. I wish the leadership and employees every success going forward,” he said.

The Deputy Chairman of Letshego Africa Holdings Limited commended Monyatsi for his dedication and leadership, noting the significant strides the Group has made under his tenure.

“On behalf of the Group Board, we wish to thank Mr. Monyatsi for his leadership, commitment, and dedication to the role. We wish him every success in his future career. I can confirm that the Group Board has commenced the process to identify a suitable successor and advise stakeholders of our progress accordingly. We are committed to maintaining our trajectory in building a leading inclusive finance brand.”

Meanwhile Letshego Africa Holdings remains in a closed period until the announcement of its annual results on or before 31 March 2025.