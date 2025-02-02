Shaping Botswana’s gaming frontier

Betway, the global leader in sports betting and gaming, made its debut in Botswana last year, promising an exciting and innovative gaming experience.

At the forefront of this journey is Michelle Mabiletsa, the newly appointed Country Manager, who brings a wealth of expertise and a clear vision for the company’s role in Botswana.

In this exclusive profile, we delve into Michelle’s professional journey, her ambitions for Betway, and a glimpse into her personal life.

For the benefit of those who may not know you, kindly share some background information about yourself.

I’m Michelle, a dynamic and results-oriented leader with over two decades of experience in financial banking services, wealth management, and retail.

My passion lies in creating sustainable value through innovative strategies, digital transformation, and building high-performing teams.

One of my career highlights was leading FNB Botswana’s Premium Banking division to win four prestigious Euromoney awards in 2023.

These awards recognized excellence in digital banking, portfolio management, and wealth generation.

Another pivotal moment in my career was contributing to the BancABC Commercial license application over a decade ago.

These accomplishments underscore my dedication to driving impactful outcomes and delivering exceptional service.

Now, as the new Country Manager for Betway, I am excited to bring this same focus on excellence and innovation to Botswana’s gaming industry.

This role represents an opportunity to drive not just business growth but also meaningful contributions to the country’s economic diversification and job creation.

My leadership philosophy is simple yet powerful: inspire confidence, lead with integrity, and prioritize purpose-driven strategies that make a lasting impact on the people and communities we serve.

Please you share your vision for Betway’s role in Botswana’s sports betting and gaming industry.

My vision for Betway Botswana is to redefine the gaming industry in the country by combining innovation, responsibility, and community impact.

I want Betway to go beyond being a leader in online betting, to become a trusted partner in Botswana’s development.

For me, it’s about more than just offering an exceptional gaming experience.

It’s about creating real opportunities, whether that’s through job creation, supporting grassroots sports, or empowering players with safe and responsible gaming practices.

I believe Betway can play a pivotal role in driving positive change, not just in the industry but in the lives of the people we serve.

By staying true to our core values of integrity, innovation, and community, we’ll ensure that Betway not only maintains its leadership but also makes a lasting difference in Botswana.

With nearly 25 years of experience in Commercial Banking, how do you plan to leverage your expertise to drive Betway’s success in Botswana?

Betway’s dedication to innovation and community engagement resonates deeply with my professional journey.

With nearly 25 years in commercial banking, I’ve led digital transformations and crafted customer-centric strategies that drive sustainable growth.

At Betway, I aim to leverage this experience to enhance our digital platforms, ensuring they are intuitive and engaging for our users.

Moreover, my commitment to social responsibility aligns with Betway’s values.

I plan to spearhead initiatives that not only entertain but also uplift our communities, creating jobs, supporting local sports, and promoting responsible gaming.

By integrating financial acumen with a passion for positive impact, I’m dedicated to steering Betway Botswana toward a future where business success and community well-being go hand in hand.

Betway has a commitment to creating opportunities and contributing to Botswana’s economic diversification. How do you envision this taking shape through Betway’s operations?

Betway is committed to contributing to Botswana’s economic diversification by leveraging the intersection of technology and sports.

With increasing internet penetration and a deep-rooted passion for sports among Batswana, we aim to create accessible and engaging digital platforms that offer exceptional gaming experiences.

Our strategy includes promoting esports and supporting local sporting events, which not only opens new growth avenues but also strengthens community ties.

By investing in these areas, we can stimulate job creation, foster local talent, and drive economic growth.

For instance, Betway’s involvement in South Africa’s SA20 cricket league significantly boosted the local economy, generating a total economic impact of R4.3 billion towards the GDP.

We envision replicating such success in Botswana by tailoring our operations to the local context, ensuring that our initiatives align with the country’s economic goals and cultural values.

Through strategic partnerships and community engagement, Betway aims to be a catalyst for economic diversification and social development in Botswana.

Betway has made significant contributions to creating job opportunities in other markets. What steps will be taken in Botswana to ensure a similar impact?

Betway is committed to making a positive and lasting impact in every community we operate in, and Botswana is no exception.

Our vision is to not only provide a world-class gaming experience but also to create meaningful job opportunities, foster local talent, and support community development.

From the outset, Betway Botswana is dedicated to hiring locally.

As our business grows, so will the job opportunities for Batswana across a range of sectors.

We’re equally committed to partnering with local suppliers and small businesses, ensuring that our day-to-day operations contribute to the wider economy.

Our aim is to create a sustainable ecosystem where everyone benefits.

Last year, we proudly appointed four local athletes as beneficiaries of Betway’s operations, providing them with financial support and career opportunities.

This is just the beginning, Betway will continue to invest in the careers of promising athletes, helping them reach their full potential.

Through these efforts, Betway aims to contribute to both the economic and social development of Botswana, ensuring our operations create a lasting, positive impact for all.

What are the key strategies you will implement to uphold Betway’s mission of integrity and value creation for stakeholders?

At Betway, our mission of integrity and value creation is fundamental to everything we do.

We are fully committed to maintaining the highest standards in responsible gaming and transparency, and we implement several key strategies to ensure this.

Betway operates under strict, internationally monitored compliance policies, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of governance and ethical practices.

We collaborate exclusively with accredited, globally approved partners in areas such as finance, security, and governance to deliver secure, responsible, and reliable services to our players.

Transparency is a core principle at Betway. Players have easy access to their account histories, fostering informed decision-making and ensuring customers always feel in control of their gaming experience.

Additionally, we’re establishing an Experience Centre in Gaborone and setting up a local call center, offering immediate assistance to our customers.

Considering your background in Retail, SME, Operations, Corporate, and Investment banking, how will you align Betway’s offerings with Botswana’s market needs?

With over 20 years of experience in financial services, banking, and retail, I’ve gained a deep understanding of aligning products with market needs.

At Betway, this insight will guide our strategy as we tailor our offerings to the Botswana market.

By combining my expertise with Betway’s commitment to excellence, we’ll ensure our offerings set the standard for responsible, exciting entertainment in Botswana.

Lastly, how will Betway’s commitment to responsible gambling be integrated into your leadership to ensure a positive customer experience?

Responsible gambling is central to Betway’s ethos.

We incorporate responsible gambling messages across all our platforms and campaigns.

Our influencer partners play a vital role in spreading this message, ensuring responsible gaming remains a key part of the conversation.