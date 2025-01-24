Miss Botswana top 10 unveiled

Winner to drive away in Polo Vivo

Although they were announced on Facebook at the start of December, this Friday (Jan 17, 2025) the Miss Botswana team officially unveiled its top ten finalists in the flesh.

In a glitzy ceremony held at Cresta Fairgrounds Hotel, the ladies all took to the ramp, dazzling the audience with their dimples and dresses.

This year’s queen, who will be crowned on 22 March, drives away with a brand-new Polo Vivo as the grand prize as well as a sponsorship package valued at over P500, 000 to support her during her reign.

“This sponsorship is designed to ensure that our queen is well-prepared and supported in every aspect of her journey. From flights and accommodation for the Miss World competition to promotional videos, annual upkeep, and more, we aim to provide comprehensive assistance,” explained Public Relations and Administration Officer, Ambrocia Samboko.

Breaking down the sponsorship, Samboko said it includes: P150,000 for flights and accommodation for the Miss World competition, P100,000 for promotional videos during her reign, P150,000 for annual accommodation and P120, 000 for her annual upkeep.

Additionally, there are miscellaneous prizes from various sponsors.

Taking the media through the vigorous selection process the finalists went through to make the top ten, Samboko revealed the journey began with nationwide auditions, where 30 contestants were chosen to move on to the next stage.

“From there, we moved to the boot camp stage, where their teamwork and ability to perform under pressure were put to the test,” continued Samboko.

After the boot camp, the field was whittled down to 20, who were given a more luxurious setting to demonstrate their intellectual capabilities through thesis presentations.

These phases led to the final selection of the top 10.

“With the top 10 now chosen, the next steps will involve a combination of social media and publicity voting, international voting, and a unique ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ presentation. Contestants will travel across the country to present their community-focused projects, offering the public a deeper insight into their causes,” Samboko said.

To ensure fairness and transparency, all votes will be audited by an independent firm, Baker T Auditors.

TOP 10