Violent ex-lover remanded in custody

A jilted lover found himself on the wrong side of the law last Saturday night after he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend, 27, and her new boyfriend at Francistown’s Newstance location.

Apparently, Otsile Ngakane, 31, found his ex-girlfriend Gorata Nfana sitting in a car with her boyfriend, Xolani Lajini, 30, and smashed the car window with a brick before attacking them with a knife.

Kutlwano police Station Commander, Superintendent Alice Oabile, confirmed they launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the attack.

“According to the report we received, the attacker found his ex-girlfriend with a male friend in the car and started harassing them with a sharp instrument that left them injured.

“The man was rushed to Nyangabgwe where he was treated and discharged while the woman is still hospitalized,” said the police boss.

The police added that they managed to arrest the attacker at his home village, Tonota.

Ngakane was dragged before a Francistown Magistrates Court on Tuesday facing three charges, being malicious damage to property and two unlawful wounding charges.

After the charges were put to him in court, plea was reserved.

When asked if he had anything to say in court, Ngakane preferred to say nothing.

He was then remanded in custody for the reasons being that the matter was still under investigation and that the woman is still hospitalized.

He will be back in court in two weeks.