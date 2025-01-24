BDP blames election loss on delayed primaries

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Secretary General, Dr. Lemogang Kwape, has revealed that the party’s delayed primary elections were a major factor in their historic defeat in the 2024 general elections, ending their 58-year rule.

Speaking at a press conference at Tsholetsa House, Dr. Kwape explained that members, particularly from the western and southwestern regions, expressed their disappointment during recent meetings.

“During the Regional tour, party members in Kang told us that holding the primary elections late left no time for reconciliation, healing, or proper campaigning. This, they believe, played a role in the party’s loss,” Kwape said.

He says their unexpected defeat has led to introspection and efforts to rebuild.

Regional tours, led by party president Mokgweetsi Masisi, have been launched to gather feedback from members and strategize for the future.

“We didn’t expect the loss, and neither did analysts, who only predicted a hung parliament. The outcome has left everyone sad and angry, which often leads to blame. However, this is the time to regroup, unite, and plan for the 2029 elections,” Kwape emphasized.

He added that the party members have shared suggestions on how to strengthen the party, with loyalty and discipline identified as key to regaining power.

President Masisi has already toured two regions and will visit Mochudi on January 25, 2025, as part of his ongoing engagements.

Dr. Kwape also announced that the BDP congress will be held in July in Maun.

He confirmed that he, together with Masisi, and the party’s treasurer, Satar Dada will not be contesting for positions in the executive committee.

“No one will be blocked or suspended from contesting for any position, as long as they follow the party’s constitution,” he clarified and dismissed contrary rumours that are doing the rounds.