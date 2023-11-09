Molale blames A3 accidents on driver behaviour

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Eric Molale, has attributed the majority of accidents along the A3 Highway to driver behavior, emphasizing that many of these incidents could have been prevented.

In response to a query from Member of Parliament for Nata-Gweta, Polson Majaga, Molale provided statistics on traffic crashes along the A3 Highway during the 2022/23 period.

Out of a total of 201 recorded crashes, 21 were fatal, 18 were serious, 46 were minor, and 116 resulted in minor damages.

Furthermore, the reported casualties amounted to 221, with 65 fatalities, 70 serious injuries, and 86 minor injuries.

The minister highlighted the urgency of promoting cautious driving behavior to reduce the number of accidents, especially considering the significant loss of lives.

On a positive note, Molale stated that preparations for the construction of the A3 road are progressing as planned.

Feasibility studies and design work have already commenced, and the actual construction is scheduled to begin in April of the coming year.

Majaga’s initial inquiry sought information on the nature of accidents along the A3 and an update on the ministry’s plans for the road construction, which is included in the current financial year.