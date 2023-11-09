Private Investigator declares war on GBV

Dennis Mpofu, a 53-year-old former police officer turned private investigator, is on a mission to combat gender-based violence (GBV).

Known for his investigative skills that have contributed to bringing down drug peddlers and corrupt officials, Mpofu is now focusing on addressing the root causes of GBV.

Mpofu was born and raised in Senyawe village and joined the Botswana Police Service (BPS) in 1993.

He resigned after a few years and worked in the retail industry, including as a branch manager at Musica.

In 2005, he enrolled for a diploma in forensic private investigation in the United States of America and did his internship at Twinbrooks Incl in Washington DC.

When he returned to Botswana, he could not rejoin the police as he was deemed too old. He then worked as a security manager at Firestone Diamond Mine and as an assistant manager at City.

In 2020, he registered his own private investigation company, which deals with various cases such as corporate, insurance fraud, missing persons, marital issues and general issues.

Mpofu said he often comes across GBV cases during his investigations and that the main causes are infidelity, jealousy and drug abuse.

He has launched a social movement, #Lebeleka Nlume #Khuluma Ndoda, to sensitize men on GBV and encourage them to come out and talk. “I want this message to reach all corners of this country,” he said.

He also opened a line for women to call him and engage him to do a background check on strangers before they commit to them. He said this could save a lot of women from falling in love with known abusers. “All that was needed was a background check before they committed to help them make an informed decision,” he said.

Mpofu, who is a member of Private Investigators Africa and Private Investigators Association, believes that his services can go a long way in curbing GBV. “If I can assume my task of doing background checks on some men, most women’s lives will be saved,” he said with conviction. Mpofu can be contacted through his Facebook page.