Moagi’s docket handed to DPP

The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) has confirmed that it has submitted a docket to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for possible charges and prosecution of former Minister of Minerals and Energy Lefoko Moagi.

Although she was reluctant to shed further details on the matter, DCEC Director General Botlhale Makgekgenene hinted that they had handed the matter to state prosecutors.

“The matter is currently with the DPP and therefore, they are the appropriate entity to engage regarding the aforementioned enquiry,” Makganenene said in a brief written response to our enquiries.

On August 27, 2025, the DCEC Director General confirmed that their investigations have found that at least seven prominent politicians from the previous government and the current government have been implicated in corruption.

At the time, she would not mention any names nor state what kind of charges the individuals were likely to face.

She had stated that more individuals have been under the DCEC radar, adding that in some instances the DCEC had conducted lifestyle audits on some of them and established that they were living beyond their means.

Meanwhile, Moagi had not responded to our WhatsApp enquiries at the time of going to press last night. We had wanted the former minister to confirm whether the reports of his scheduled court appearance were true and the nature of charges he was facing.

There were unconfirmed reports late in 2025 that huge stashes of cash were found at one of the Moagi’s properties and that he had received bribes from some Asian businessmen, and that he has abused his position as minister.

The DPP Kgosietsile Ngakaagae did not respond to our enquiries on the charges that the former minister is facing or where he will be arraigned in the next two weeks.