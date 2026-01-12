Love bite!

Woman forgives boyfriend who bit off her ear

A Molepolole woman still nursing a torn ear after her lover bit off part of her earlobe over the Christmas holiday has decided to forgive the boyfriend and has withdrawn the assault case she had opened against him.

33-year-old Neo Sebuso reported the incident to Lekgwapheng police after the boyfriend, Mogorosi Rachawe, 46, allegedly took a bite too far while the couple was walking home from a local bar after a drinking spree on December 28th.

Rachawe was arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court last Monday, where the matter was set down for a bail hearing the following day.

However, by Tuesday, the state prosecutor informed the court that the circumstances had changed, as the complainant had decided to withdraw the case.

In his bid for his freedom, Rachawe told the court that the altercation was a result of alcohol and jealousy and insisted that Sebuso was the one who started the fight.

“I have two kids with different women that I’m taking care of. One is going to start primary education, while the other is going to do Standard 7. I stay with the victim, and I also support her. We were very drunk, and she got jealous and wanted me to go and sleep at her parents’ place. My house was still under maintenance, and I told her I was going to sleep at a friend’s house at Goo-Ntloedibe ward,” explained Rachawe.

The magistrate granted the application for reconciliation, and Rachawe was immediately acquitted and accordingly discharged.

Outside the courtroom, Sebuso told this publication that she has been in a relationship with Rachawe for over two years and blamed the incident squarely on excessive drinking.

“I have been told there is no medication for the ear, and I was only given antibiotics to prevent infection. Although it’s still painful, I can hear. We were just drunk, and as a Christian, I decided to forgive him,” said Sebuso, managing a smile despite the ordeal.