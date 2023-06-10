Mma Tshelang laid to rest

The late President Mokgweetsi Masisi' s mother, Precious Masego Masisi, has been hailed a hard worker, loving person and community builder by speakers at her funeral today. The President' s mother who passed away on the 2nd June at the age of 95 was laid to rest in Moshupa this morning at a ceremony that […]
In this article:Mma Tshelang, Moshupa, Ponatshego Tshiping, Precious Masego Masisi
