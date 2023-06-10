Connect with us

Alleged taxi-driver killer denied bail

IN CUSTODY: Tajbhai

The Gaborone High Court has denied bail to Mohamed Sadiq Tajbhai, the 33-year-old man accused of killing a Molepolole taxi driver in January this year. Justice Kebonang agreed with the Directorate of Public Prosecutions on Friday morning that Tajbhai was not a candidate for bail, looking at the manner in which he allegedly shot and […]

