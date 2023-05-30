Connect with us

News

Tough times for music star

By

Published

Tough times for music star
GOING THROUGH THE MOST : Franco

Franco's truck seized for P80k debt Property and media mogul, Seyed Jamali has refused to be drawn into discussing the deal he had with the King of Kwasa Kwasa, Frank ‘Franco’ Lesokwane which has resulted in the seizure of the music star’s sound and equipment Truck. Jamal is alleged to have confiscated the Hino truck […]

