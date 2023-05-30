Tough times for music star

Franco's truck seized for P80k debt Property and media mogul, Seyed Jamali has refused to be drawn into discussing the deal he had with the King of Kwasa Kwasa, Frank ‘Franco’ Lesokwane which has resulted in the seizure of the music star’s sound and equipment Truck. Jamal is alleged to have confiscated the Hino truck […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Africa Musica, Chris Manto 7 Mwachisenge, Franco’s music festival, Frank 'Franco' Lesokwane, Hino truck, Kast Stallion, Kwasa Kwasa, Royal Aria Stadium, Seyed Jamali, Soul Fill Up, Zinzele Hirschfeld
Click to comment