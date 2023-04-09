Clubbing son loses mother’s car

Thabo Batlhopi, 22, lost his mother's Toyota Axio to a car thief who tricked him into helping move the car from a partially blocked parking lot in the early hours of Saturday morning after a night of fun and drinking at Lizard Entertainment last Friday night.

When explaining what happened on the day of the incident, the Tati-Siding man said he had parked his mother's car by the nearby restaurant and that upon exiting the club, he discovered that it was blocked by other cars with only a small space that needed careful manoeuvre, but was too tired to concentrate and an unknown man offered to ...