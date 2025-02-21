Masisi’ fury sparks BDP turmoil

Tensions flare as Masisi clashes with BDP members during Regional Tour

Former President Mokgweetsi Masisi reportedly lost his temper during a recent regional tour, sparking tensions within the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) after sensing hostility from some party members.

Party insiders reveal that Masisi, who remains BDP President, grew visibly frustrated when he realised that a faction within the party was openly challenging his leadership and pushing for his immediate resignation.

The situation is said to have escalated when some members insisted on entering meetings with their phones, a move Masisi interpreted as a direct challenge to his authority.

In a heated exchange, Masisi allegedly warned that he would not tolerate any attempts to destabilise the party under his leadership.

He singled out certain individuals, accusing them of being influenced by party members who allegedly provide them with housing in exchange for loyalty.

He also claimed that some former members of the Communications and International Relations subcommittee were conspiring with a former Member of Parliament who is rumoured to be eyeing the party presidency.

One of the most explosive moments came when Masisi accused a prominent party member from Mogoditshane of spying for former President Ian Khama.

This accusation reportedly caused an uproar among attendees, many of whom felt personally targeted by Masisi’s remarks.

The fallout from the confrontation has been significant. Former BDP Communications and International Relations subcommittee member Kabelo Masvingo Kgwarae Mhuriro penned a scathing letter to Masisi, expressing outrage over what he described as personal attacks.

Masvingo, who has in the past had a strained relationship with the party leadership, criticized Masisi’s approach, labelling his tours as divisive and counterproductive.

“Attacking and smearing individuals during these meetings only serves to further divide democrats, undermining the essence of democracy that we strive to uphold. Rather than focusing on petty and personal grievances, one urges you to prioritise the unity of the party and the nation as a whole,” he wrote.

He further said, “This hatred you have for Mpho Balopi and those who believe in his capability to lead the BDP is very contagious and self destructive. It is a journey towards inflicting self harm. Those who rush to lie to you haven’t they informed you democrats are now labelling you a dictator who refuses to listen to the masses and would rather destroy other democrats to have his way,” he asked.

Meanwhile, the new party Secretary General, Ngaka Ngaka, distanced himself from the controversy, stating that he was unaware of the remarks attributed to Masisi.

“I am not aware of such remarks but can only confirm that we postponed the BOMASE meeting because of MmaChiepe’s funeral,” Ngaka said.

The fallout is said to have further deepened divisions within the ruling party, raising concerns about the potential impact on the upcoming elective congress in July.

Critics believe that Masisi’s confrontational approach risks alienating key party members and undermining the BDP’s unity at a critical juncture.

Whether Masisi’s outburst was a moment of frustration or a calculated display of strength remains unclear.

However, one thing is certain: the former president is standing his ground, even as the party grapples with growing internal strife.

As the BDP gears up for its congress, the question on everyone’s mind is whether the party can overcome these divisions or if the cracks will widen further.