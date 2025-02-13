Married for papers

Canadian fugitive tricks Motswana woman into marriage.

Father confirms his son has a court case in Canada

In a shocking twist of love gone wrong, a 26-year-old Motswana woman, Resego Stanic, claims she was duped into marriage by a Canadian man fleeing rape charges in his home country, in pursuit of a residential permit.

Resego says she met 33-year-old Paul Stanic on a dating site in January last year.

Sparks flew, and within two months, the two tied the knot on March 28th, believing they had found true love.

But Resego’s fairy tale quickly unraveled into a nightmare.

“I thought I had found the love of my life. Little did I know, I was just a pawn in his game to secure a resident permit,” Resego shared.

According to Resego, Paul had been living in Zambia when they first connected online.

He soon relocated to Botswana, claiming he wanted to take their relationship to the next level. But after marriage, cracks in their union began to show.

Paul, an unemployed geologist picking up freelance gigs here and there, struggled to support their household.

The couple’s financial strain grew so dire that Paul’s parents had to step in to help pay their rent.

Frustrated by their situation, Resego suggested they move to Canada, thinking it might offer better job prospects.

But Paul brushed off the idea, claiming, “Canada is too expensive.” Instead, he expressed a desire to stay in Africa to pursue arable and horticultural farming, citing Botswana’s superior organic produce.

That’s when Resego’s suspicions grew.

She began snooping through Paul’s phone and stumbled upon a horrifying discovery- Paul was wanted back in Canada for rape charges.

“At first, I was too scared to confront him,” Resego admitted.

But her suspicions were confirmed when she reached out to Paul’s father.

“His dad told me the truth, that Paul was accused of rape before fleeing Canada.”

When Resego finally confronted Paul, he didn’t deny it.

“He openly admitted that he was accused of rape, and the case had dragged on for three years. He said he got tired and ran.”

The revelation shattered their relationship. The couple’s fights became frequent, and Paul’s behaviour took a turn for the worse.

“He started cheating on me and stopped caring altogether,” Resego said.

In the heat of an argument, Paul confessed that he had only married Resego to secure a resident permit and avoid deportation, and potential jail time.

She says Paul threatened her that if she says anything to anyone he will also tell them that she knew everything all along.

Now, Resego is fighting to get a divorce and have Paul’s residency revoked.

But the process isn’t easy.

“The council says we have to be married for two years before finalizing a divorce unless I can prove urgent reasons,” she explained.

Resego is gathering evidence to present her case, citing Paul’s deception about his criminal past and his true motives for marriage.

Meanwhile, Paul is reportedly living with a friend in Tlokweng.

Efforts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful, as his numbers were not going though.