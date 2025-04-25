Marriage and mama drama

Who would’ve thought our favourite rowdy couple, Vusi and Mokoni, are actually husband and wife?

It seems they tied the knot in Zimbabwe last year, where Mokoni paid lobola to Vusi’s family from her father’s side.

Big shout-out to Moeladiothoko for spilling the tea because without him we’d still be in the dark.

But here’s where it gets sour. Shaya is gob-smacked at the way Vusi continues to disrespect her mother.

And what’s worse, Mokoni is right there, front row and centre, supporting the madness.

Instead of pulling his wife aside and encouraging peace, he’s hyping up the disrespect.

To compound the chaos, the couple’s marriage is already on the rocks due to Mokoni’s alleged fast fists – he’s reportedly laying hands on his wife like it’s a boxing match.

Then she runs to the Facebook streets, crying for sympathy every time he raises his voice (or more).

Sister, maybe start by fixing things at home, and while you’re at it, make peace with your mother before it’s too late.