Boko fulfills promise for Damaboi’s tombstone

President Advocate Duma Boko has fulfilled a heartfelt promise he made five years ago, facilitating the tombstone unveiling of the late hip-hop/motswako icon, Thuto ‘Dramaboi’ Ramphaleng.

The unveiling ceremony held today (Friday) in Mochudi, Dramaboi’s home village, followed an intimate memorial service at the rapper’s family home in Maruapula.

Boko, who had pledged to erect the tombstone at Dramaboi’s funeral in 2021, was deeply fond of the late rapper’s music, admiring his powerful and thought-provoking lyrics.

Boko’s bond with Dramaboi began in 2017 after attending the premiere of Money in the Bag, a collaboration between the rapper and MMP Family.

From then, he became a strong supporter of Dramaboi’s artistic journey.

Speaking during the service, Dramaboi’s mother, Boitumelo Ramphaleng, shared heartfelt memories of her prodigy son- a child genius who started school at just four years old.

Despite excelling in school, Dramaboi chose to forgo tertiary education to pursue his music career, a decision that ultimately made him one of Botswana’s greatest storytellers through rhyme.

Dignitaries present at the event included Assistant Minister of State President, Maipelo Mophuting, Minister of Sports and Arts Jacob Kelebeng, his former manager Zenzele Hirschfield, friend Karabo Leburu, and musician Vee Mampeezy.

They spoke about Dramaboi’s immense talent and lyrical prowess, acknowledging his impact on the local music industry.

Minister Kelebeng took the opportunity to encourage artists to unite under the new government, which he assured, is committed to supporting the creative industry.

“I assure continued support to creatives, but make sure you guys are united too. We have a problem of our creatives not being united,” he said.

Mophuting conveyed President Boko’s apologies for not being able to attend, adding that he intends to visit the family at a later time.

Dramaboi is survived by his two sons, Maru and Letsatsi, his sisters Katlego and Mimie, and his parents.