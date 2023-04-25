Officer caught in rat trap tender

Chief Supplies Officer convicted of 10 counts of corruption
A tender to trap and kill rats at the Gaborone High Court has instead ensnared a high ranking officer and her family.
Administration of Justice (AoJ) Chief Supplies Officer, Kegaisamang Solomon, has been convicted of 10 counts of corruption by the Francistown High Court.
Solomon appeared before Justice Sechele accused of participating in the procurement of supplies from entities in which she had an interest but failed to disclose such interest.
In the matter which was first registered at the Gaborone High Magistrate Cour...
