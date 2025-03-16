Man accused of raping ex in front of her child

A 37-year- old man has been remanded in custody by a Molepolole Magistrates Court for allegedly assaulting and raping his ex-girlfriend at knifepoint in full view of her 11-year-old daughter.

The suspect, Mogogi Thakadu, is believed to have assaulted his 30-year-old ex-lover with fists all over her face on January 19th, 2025, after she expressed her intention to end their toxic relationship.

The woman reported the matter to the police and a week later when he was called to answer for the assault case, Thakadu allegedly went to the complainant’s house at midnight and committed the brutal offence.

Thakadu allegedly knocked on the door and windows before he forced his way into the house through a broken window after the victim refused to open for him.

State prosecutor, Sergeant Gaobodiwe Ramogale, pleaded with the court to remand Thakadu in custody as the minor child had been traumatised by the incident.

“The accused fled after the incident, and he has been on the run since then. We fear that he might commit another offense if granted bail,” added Sergeant Ramogale.

In addition to her argument, the investigating officer Detective Constable Rabatoko took testified that Thakadu was found in possession of the knife used to threaten the victim.

He further disclosed that he was yet to record a statement from the minor child with the assistance of a social welfare officer and he feared that the accused might interfere with investigations by intimidating the child.

In defence, Thakadu who has since pleaded not guilty to the rape and assault charges, told the court that the victim was his girlfriend.

“I’m the one who handed myself to the police. The complainant is the one who went to my place because she realised I had some money, and the next day, she claimed I had raped her,” said Thakadu disputing the cop’s evidence.

Detective Constable Rabatoko responded that Thakadu’s statement was just an afterthought as he was the one who went to the victim’s house on the night of the incident.

Thakadu was remanded in custody until next mention set for March 28th, 2025.