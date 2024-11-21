Zim trade mission heading for BW

Following successful previous business forums between the two countries, the most recent held in Maun in February, a delegation of eight Zimbabwean companies are heading to Botswana on a trade mission.

The four-day undertaking runs from Wednesday until Saturday (13 – 16 November) and has attracted companies in building, construction and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors.

The mission, which aims to foster economic relations between the two countries, is organised by ZimTrade, an export development and promotion body, in collaboration with Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC).

While in BW, the delegation will visit Gaborone and Francistown, which are regarded as major commercial hubs in the country, to engage with potential suppliers, distributors and retailers.

It’s hoped the operation will lead to several benefits, including exploration of potential business opportunities as the two nations find ways to foster partnerships and enhance trade relations.

It is also an opportunity for the visitors to showcase their products and services, engage with local industry stakeholders, and participate in networking events that could lead to mutually beneficial collaborations.

By facilitating trade discussions, investment opportunities, and collaborative projects, the mission aims to enhance bilateral cooperation and drive sustainable economic growth in both countries.

The mission essentially aims to actively connect Zimbabwean enterprises with Botswana’s business community and unlock new opportunities for exporters in both countries.

By leveraging the benefits of regional integration and building strong business relationships, the two countries can unlock their full economic potential.

ZimTrade already has a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with BITC, which is seen as instrumental in fostering increased collaboration and facilitating the exchange of vital information between the two nations.

Further, Botswana’s previous active participation in significant Zimbabwean trade events, such as the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and the Zimbabwe Export Week, reflects a strong commitment to intensify trade relations.

Zimbabwe and Botswana have long enjoyed cordial bilateral ties dating back to their pre-independence era and the trade mission is expected to strengthen the good relations between the two countries.

Apart from its proximity to Zimbabwe, Botswana enjoys favourable trade agreements with Harare, including a bilateral trade pact, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Trade Protocol and provisions under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The agreements offer reduced tariffs on a wide range of goods, making it more cost effective for Zimbabwean exporters to penetrate the Botswana market.

By forging new partnerships and exploring market opportunities, Zimbabwean businesses hope to increase their export volumes to Botswana.