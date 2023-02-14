Mabaila sends Ozi F Teddy to rehab

After a series of stunts that were suspected to have been drug-induced, Mabaila Foundation has stepped in to send Ozi F Teddy to rehab.

Ozi F Teddy, real names Ted Tshephang Phaphane left for South Africa this morning to start his journey of drug recovery.

Mabaila Foundation informed through a written statement that the rapper engaged the foundation seeking rehabilitation assistance with his drug problem. “ After assessing and seeing the potential and willingness from his part to stay clean, the foundation has agreed to be on board to help the talented rapper.”

“The Mabaila Foundation...