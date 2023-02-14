WUC disconnects 15 044 due to unpaid bills

A total of 4751 homes in Gaborone have been disconnected by Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) following the end of State of Public Emergency (SOPE).

The disconnections which were carried out between 15th January 2022 and 10th November 2022 amounted to P72, 057, 758.

When responding to a question by Member of Parliament for Bonnington South, Christian Greeff, Minister of Land and Water Affairs, Dr Kefentse Mzwinila said that from the 4751, only 1471 number of customers responded and paid P7,991,238 while a total of P63,780,428 is still not responded to by customers.

He said that the to...