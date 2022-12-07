Blind man found hanging

A blind and mentally challenged man believed to have committed suicide last week, was laid to rest at Morwamosu village cemetery on Sunday amid murmurs of shock and disbelief by skeptical villagers.

As the family await the results of the post-mortem report and the 65-year-old man’s death remaining a subject of police investigations, it is suspected that the deceased may have been driven by loneliness to end his life.

On the fateful night, the deceased who did not have a family of his own had been alone inside his two and half house while his siblings were sleeping at their respective hom...