“Legalise it”

*Councillors split as sex work debate refuses to stay in the dark

*Bunga-Bunga back on the table as civic leaders call for regulation

Calls for the liberalisation of adult entertainment and sex work in Botswana are growing louder, after a similar motion to regulate the industry crashed and burned in Gaborone last week.

Francistown councilors have since thrown a spanner in the works, demanding an open and honest debate on the subject.

Itekeng Ward Councilor Lesego Kwambala has accused policymakers in the country’s second city, of avoiding controversial issues and choosing silence over engagement.

“We should not shy away from these issues. We cannot remain silent while people are being exploited,” argued Kwambala.

The fiery councilor and former Deputy Mayor of Francistown said it was hypocritical to pretend that adult entertainment does not exist when the reality suggests otherwise.

“People my age who go out at night receive free lap dances. This is the reality. Instead of offering free entertainment, these young women should have clean and safe spaces where they can operate and be paid for their talents,” he said.

Kwambala urged Francistown councilors to revisit the case of Titose Thipe, who was denied an operating license for his ‘Bunga-Bunga’ business, a one-stop adult entertainment centre catering to the city’s nightlife crowd.

“We should find a way to facilitate this, or if we cannot, then we must be clear and ban sex work altogether,” he said.

Kwambala believes it is better to regulate sex work and adult entertainment rather than allow the industry to operate in the city’s dark alleys.

“Batswana cross into neighbouring countries to access these services. This proves that there is a market in the country. They frequent places like Private Lounge in Bulawayo, where they pay for premium services,” he said.

“We cannot keep charging sex workers for loitering, that is not what they are doing. Give them safe spaces where they can work with dignity. The law is currently silent; in fact, sex work is not even illegal, which is why people are only charged with loitering,” fired Kwambala.

Kwambala’s arguments received support from Central Ward councilor and businesswoman Lilian Griesmeir, who also called for the legalization of sex work. Popularly known as MmaStan, she supports the issuance of a license to Thipe’s Bunga-Bunga club.

“It is already happening. Let us help our girls make money legally,” she said.

“I believe that regulating sex work may even help reduce cases of sexual assault, such as defilement. Men should know where to go for their gratification,” she added.

While MmaStan described the regulation of prostitution as a progressive move, Monarch Central Ward councilor Dorcas Nakedi expressed strong opposition.

“I do not support it. We need to empower and protect our women. We must teach them not to depend on men for money. Sex work is exactly that; women depending on men for money,” she said.

Meanwhile, Phase 4/Marulamantsi Ward councilor Sergeant Kgosietsile, whose motion to legalise sex work was rejected by Gaborone City Council on 10 December, plans to re-table the motion at the next council sitting.

The motion failed narrowly with 21 votes against, 17 in favour, and three abstentions.

Kgosietsile said some councilors who voted against it have since approached him and vowed to support the motion.

Speaking to this publication this week, Kgosietsile said the motion is about restoring order in the city.

“We cannot have people standing or parading in the streets. It is an eyesore,” he said.

He added that once approved, the initiative would spread to other towns such as Kasane and Maun.

“I know councilors who buy sex from sex workers, and others who sell, and I am shocked that they voted against the motion,” fired Kgosietsile in a parting shot that raised eyebrows across the council chambers.