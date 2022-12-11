Khama takes a jab at Masisi

Former President, Ian Khama, has joined the masses who criticised the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Review of the constitution of Botswana (Dibotelo Commission) recommendations and called it a waste of time and resources which is targeting him.

In an interview with this publication, Khama said that the whole exercise has turned out to be a farce and heavily manipulated by President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his regime.

“Issues raised at kgotla meetings have been conveniently ignored as they do not suit the current Cava crop. This exercise was a waste of time and resources in or...