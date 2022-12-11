Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Khama takes a jab at Masisi

By

Published

UNFAZED: Khama

Former President, Ian Khama, has joined the masses who criticised the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Review of the constitution of Botswana (Dibotelo Commission) recommendations and called it a waste of time and resources which is targeting him.

In an interview with this publication, Khama said that the whole exercise has turned out to be a farce and heavily manipulated by President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his regime.

“Issues raised at kgotla meetings have been conveniently ignored as they do not suit the current Cava crop. This exercise was a waste of time and resources in or...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.