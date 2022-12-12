Mock parley advances women leaders

The inaugural all-woman parliament in Botswana was held last week with the aim to present a platform that drives the development of future women parliamentarians and usher in an era of gender balance in parliament.

Held at the University of Botswana Indoor Sports Centre, the initiative that was powered by U.S. Embassy Gaborone and implemented by Young Minds Africa, Women Lead Africa Trust, and MolayaKgosi intended to stimulate women's empowerment and nurture active women's engagement in politics and governance.

Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Talita Monnakgo...