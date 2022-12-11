Connect with us

Desperate Lesedi needs a lawyer

DESPERATE: Lesedi Molapise

Shakwane Molapisi, the father to troubled Lesedi Molapisi- a 30 year old Motswana woman facing a possible death penalty in Bangladesh for drug trafficking, says he has approached Amnesty International to help her daughter escape execution.

Drug trafficking in Bangladesh attracts a death sentence and Lesedi's father says his daughter is in desperate need of legal representation.

“The case is yet to go for trial and I am trying to seek help but so far I am not winning,” explained Molapisi in an interview with this publication.

Molapisi noted that it is difficult to contact Lesedi as she...

