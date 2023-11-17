Kgosikwena freed from GBV charges

Former Bakwena Regent, Edwin Kgosikwena Sebele, has been discharged and acquitted by the Molepolole Magistrates’ Court in an assault case filed by his wife earlier this year.

The 78-year-old retired chief was charged with common assault, with allegations of hitting his wife, Mmamosweu Sebele, and pushing her down during an incident in December of the previous year.

Chief Magistrate Gaseitsewe Tonoki released Sebele after the prosecutor and complainant, along with witnesses, failed to appear in court for trial.

The court heard that the substantive prosecutor was away on transfer and that the new prosecutor was not privy to some of the details of the case, hence the relevant parties had not been notified of their court appearance.

Rejoicing in the court ruling, Kgosikwena, a member of the Botswana National Front, told The Voice in an interview that political influence and personal vendettas had led to the false accusations. “I am aware that they framed for me so I can get depressed, go mad or even possibly die because they hate me,” he said after his liberation.

Kgosikwena revealed that his wife had already filed for divorce, emphasizing that their relationship was misrepresented by those against him.

Mmamosweu Sebele, the complainant in the matter expressed shock at the news of her husband’s acquittal, stating that she was not informed of the trial date and relied on the police for updates.