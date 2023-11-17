The best of BW in song concert

The very best of Botswana in song music concert will take place tomorrow at Three Dikgosi Monument at CBD in Gaborone.

The show, which is brought to you by Blue Skies PR Agency will be headlined by award winning Han C and Maxy Khoisan.

Other artists that will form part of the 1700 to 2300hrs show will include, Black Noize, controversial DJ Bafana, Perion, Boogie Sid and Dizzy Dee.

Going under the theme, ‘For The Grown and Sexy’ tickets are going for P300 general, P500 VIP and VVIP/Corporates P1000