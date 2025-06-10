‘I can’t look at you!’

Daughter ‘disgusted’ by caretaker’s alleged betrayal

Nine years has not been enough to heal Itumeleng Tlhapane’s heart.

Testifying before Extension II Magistrates Court last week, the daughter of the late, Solomon Rabotape Tlhapane accused Bhekizwe Nkomazana of betraying her family and stealing her father’s assets to finance a life of luxury.

The 45-year-old Zimbabwean is on trial for fraud, involving millions of Pula, as well as failure to perform duty to cause burial of a dead body.

Between 1 st September and 20 th November 2016, he is said to have deliberately withheld information on Tlhapane’s death from his family members.

According to Itumeleng, Nkomazana was employed as her father’s driver and caretaker but never told her of the old man’s failing health and untimely death because he wanted to steal his assets.

“He disgusts me. Every time I look at him I feel like puking. He is a thief and a liar,” she said, adding Nkomazana started staying with the family when he was only 18 years old and they treated him like a brother.

Adding to the tension, a bitter exchange ensued between Itumeleng and the suspect’s attorney, Kgosietsile Ngakaagae, who accused her of ‘abandoning’ her father. The lawyer insisted she did not make any effort to know about her father’s poor health and was to blame for the ‘indignity’ that befell her family.

Ngakaagae further accused Itumeleng of trying to intimidate his client by mentioning names of high profile people. He added Nkomazana could not have been employed as a driver when he did not have a driver’s licence, to which the witness responded that he lied to the family.

The heated war of words eventually forced the presiding Magistrate, Kamogelo Mmesi to interject calling for a dignified and professional engagement.

Meanwhile, another witness, Tebogo Edwin Koketso said Nkomazana tried to defraud him of large sums of money in connection with the sale of Tlhapane’s farm along the A1 highway in Kgatleng district.

He said the transaction nearly put him in trouble as he was the middle man between the Tlhapane family and the Manual Workers Union who were buying the property for over P2million.

Koketso said he reported the matter to the police when Nkomazana sent him a fraudulent document in which he wanted him to pay P450, 000 for the farm.

Other accused persons are Keothupile Aobakwe Keothupile, Levy Mosweu, Jerico Murima and Othusitse Seoke who are charged with unlawfully facilitating Nkomazana to acquire Botswana National identity and a driver’s licence.