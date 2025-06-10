Hungry to help

Monarch’s guardian angel making a difference

Continuing her crusade to help youngsters in need through her movement, Feed a Child, Segolame Mapucheka returned to Monarch once again this Saturday.

The self-employed 36-year-old is desperate to make a difference in the Francistown location, where she notes many families are struggling. Having previously donated in Monarch West, Phase 6, and Lephoi Centre, this time it was the turn of children in Areas 9, 10, and 11 to benefit from the philanthropist’s kindness.

“Growing up seeing poverty silently crushing children’s confidence moved me to start this initiative which aims to ensure every child has the opportunity to grow, learn and thrive. My initial goal was to support 100 children between the ages of 5 and 16, and it expanded to reach 350 children in every ward,” she revealed.

Mapucheka, who is actually from Tati Siding but resides in Ntshe, started Feed a Child four months ago, with Nswazwi Spar coming on board to take the scheme to the next level. Besides receiving food to take home, as well as toiletries, school bags, winter clothing, and books, youngsters were also treated to a hot meal courtesy of Spar’s Soup Kitchen.

“I believe that when we nourish a child’s body, we are also feeding their hope and dignity. Seeing a child smile after a warm meal or hearing them speak confidently after being encouraged fuels me. I do not do this for recognition, I do it because I believe every child deserves a fair chance!” declared Mapucheka, adding as well as providing immediate necessities like food and toiletries, she also focuses on empowering children with essential skills.

For her latest donation, the Samaritan roped in South African Non-Profit Organisation (NPO), African Child at Work, who handed over 10 boxes of shoes, 48 sanitary pads – and clothes. To mark Menstrual Hygiene Day, celebrated worldwide on May 28, the NPO also provided essential menstrual hygiene education to the young women in attendance.

Mapucheka contacted the Johannesburg-based charity after following their humanitarian activities on Facebook; they were happy to help out.

Spar representative, Kemisetso Gotewang explained their Soup Kitchen scheme helps neglected children by providing them with weekend meals.

“The partnership showcases the power of collaborative efforts in addressing poverty and supporting vulnerable children within their community,” noted Gotewang, promising there was much more to come.