Heartbreak as celebrated teacher takes own life

A somber and sorrowful atmosphere engulfed the funeral of Kembost Campbell Choongo, a teacher at Ngwaketse Junior Secondary School in Kanye, who was laid to rest in Ramotswa over the weekend.

Friends and family gathered to remember the man, celebrated for his kind and humble nature.

The 51-year-old teacher reportedly took his own life by consuming a mysterious powdery substance after suspecting his girlfriend of infidelity.

Tragically, Choongo, known for his role as a Religious Education teacher, was discovered unconscious in his home on a Monday morning.

A white powdery substance was found near him by his 44-year-old male friend, also a teacher at Seepapitso Senior Secondary School.

On the fateful day, Choongo had contacted his friend around 9 am, revealing his intention to commit suicide due to suspicions of his girlfriend’s infidelity.

Concerned colleagues, prompted by the distressing call, visited Choongo’s residence to find him in deteriorating health, foaming at the mouth.

The police were alerted, and Choongo was swiftly transported to Kanye Seventh Day Adventist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

Superintendent Vincent Pitseetsile of the Kanye police station, confirmed that they are investigating the case but are still working to ascertain the details surrounding the teacher’s death, particularly the circumstances related to his relationship. “We have not met the said girlfriend to hear what had really transpired. The police officers are still trying to get information,” explained the Station Commander.

The Botswana Sectors of Educators Trade Union (BOSETU) released a statement on Tuesday, paying tribute to Choongo and acknowledging his significant contributions to students and colleagues.

The statement praised Choongo for his approachable and supportive nature, both inside and outside the classroom.

His memorial service took place on Thursday, and he was laid to rest on Saturday in his hometown, Ramotswa.