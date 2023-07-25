Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Han C making moves

By

Published

Han C making moves
SHOW STOPPER: Han C

Pop star launches his own Production Company “I am going to organise my own show, and make myself the main act. I am going to start my own company and make myself the CEO. I am going to start a record label and sign myself,” declares Han C, outlining the inspiration behind his newly launched […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Smooth talk with a jazz legend Smooth talk with a jazz legend

Entertainment

Smooth talk with a jazz legend

When it comes to jazz A-listers, the legendary, Lister Boleseng tops the list for many local jazz lovers. Famous for his awesome ability with...

3 hours ago
Visually impaired artist appeals for support Visually impaired artist appeals for support

Entertainment

Visually impaired artist appeals for support

Thapson to walk 10km for musical equipment Gaoabiwe Thapson, a visually impaired Maun guitarist, is gearing up for a 10 kilometre walk next weekend...

3 hours ago
'My amazing adventure at Camp Savuti' 'My amazing adventure at Camp Savuti'

Entertainment

‘My amazing adventure at Camp Savuti’

Voice winner shares his incredible experience Located in the heart of the Chobe National Park, with abundant game viewing and luxurious tented accommodations, Camp...

3 hours ago
Celeb edition with Prince Chopiro Celeb edition with Prince Chopiro

Entertainment

Celeb edition with Prince Chopiro

Look up multi-talented in the dictionary and it should come with a picture of Prince Chopiro! At 23, the Ramokgwebana native is already a...

3 hours ago
A royal treat A royal treat

Entertainment

A royal treat

Prince Moyo launches month-long art expo in Maun Art lovers in the tourist town of Maun received a royal treat over the weekend when...

18/07/2023
Chillin Out Friday July 14, 2023 Chillin Out Friday July 14, 2023

Entertainment

Chillin Out Friday July 14, 2023

SKELEM KEY COUPLE BLESSED WITH A DAUGHTER In May, Shaya reported on the Queen of Pop, Chibuya Nature of Skelem Key's pregnancy under the...

18/07/2023
Celeb edition with Big T Celeb edition with Big T

Entertainment

Celeb edition with Big T

Contrary to popular belief, Disco music is still alive and will be for years to come! This is according to Big T, a rising...

18/07/2023
Diamond in the rough Diamond in the rough

Entertainment

Diamond in the rough

Magda Camm drops Health is Wealth The Department of Broadcasting Services National Roadshow raised many eyebrows, especially after the revelation that DJ Fresh had...

18/07/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.