Grooving In The Ghetto Friday 03 February 2023

TEA WITH GRANNIES

Valentine's Day 2023 will be a day never to forget for some lucky grandmothers in Palapye. An initiative by one Mompoloki Mohutsiwa Palapye Extension ward will see grannies coming together to enjoy V-Day morning tea and breakfast, followed by a two-hour session which includes health and social activities.

"At the end of these activities we'll gift them toiletry packs, while some will win one night accommodation, sugar level test and body massages," Mohutsiwa told Grooving in the Ghetto (GiG).

He said they chose V-Day because it is ion this time that many old people are...