Deadly heat

Old man complains of high temperatures and dies in combi

Last week the country experienced extreme heat with temperatures rising to as high as 39 degrees Celsius in the northern parts.

The broiling temperatures were not only uncomfortable but have been attributed to the death of at least one person who collapsed and died in public transport.

In Gaborone what started off as a normal Friday last week ended badly for a Broadhurst Route Six combi driver when one of his passengers died suddenly.

Narrating the harrowing ordeal in an interview, the combi driver, Winter Ntwaetsile, evide...