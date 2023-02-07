Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Super Sefalana

By

Published

Super Sefalana
REACHING NEW HEIGHTS: Sefalana Group

Wholesaler’s sweet success hits new highs

It was yet another six months to celebrate for Sefalana Group, as the wholesaler saw its net assets grow by P200 million between April and October last year.

The retailer’s assets now exceed its liabilities by a massive P2.2 billion as Sefalana continues to go from strength to strength.

The company’s shareholders were richly rewarded for this continued success, with the group paying out a total of P75.2 million in dividends for 2022.

The huge numbers represent Sefalana’s best half-year results to date and come on the back of their best fu...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

BSB lists P1 billion bond with BSE BSB lists P1 billion bond with BSE

Business

BSB lists P1 billion bond with BSE

Monday 23 January 2023 marked a historic day for Botswana Savings Bank (BSB) as the government-owned financial institution listed a P1 billion bond on...

1 week ago
Positive strides Positive strides

Business

Positive strides

UNDP's Supplier Development Programme bearing fruits The ATISA Supplier Development Programme (SDP) continues to bear fruits in its mission to create opportunities for Small...

13/12/2022
Top cops Top cops

Sports

Top cops

Can Police carry home dominance into Zambia? After a successful Liquid Open, which climaxed in thrilling style at the weekend, local volleyball clubs now...

13/12/2022

News

We are not amused!

Botswana comes out fighting in Rhino COP 19 report Botswana has submitted its report on rhinos to the Convention of International Trade in Endangered...

02/12/2022

News

The elephant in the room

*Botswana successfully lobbies CITES to keep trophy hunting in place

29/11/2022
A supernatural calling A supernatural calling

Entertainment

A supernatural calling

Traditional healer tells his story Back in March, respected traditional doctor Rabeisane and his magic bowl became headline news. Not for the first time,...

15/11/2022
Big changes at NBFI Big changes at NBFI

Business

Big changes at NBFI

Worth a monstrous P153 billion, ensuring the safety and sustainability of the Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) sector is now more important than ever before....

15/11/2022

Business

Global expo exceeds expectations

Afreximbank pledge P20 billion in investment With Covid-19 hitting the pause button on proceedings for the last two years, the Global Expo exploded back...

15/11/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.