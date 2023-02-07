Super Sefalana

Wholesaler’s sweet success hits new highs

It was yet another six months to celebrate for Sefalana Group, as the wholesaler saw its net assets grow by P200 million between April and October last year.

The retailer’s assets now exceed its liabilities by a massive P2.2 billion as Sefalana continues to go from strength to strength.

The company’s shareholders were richly rewarded for this continued success, with the group paying out a total of P75.2 million in dividends for 2022.

The huge numbers represent Sefalana’s best half-year results to date and come on the back of their best fu...