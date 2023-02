WATCH: The fate of a man who killed his father over the slaughter of a goat hangs in the balance after a Gaborone High Court convicted him of murder.

Lapologang Mosielele Morolong (58) is said to have hit his father with a log on the head for denying him permission to slaughter the goat that was still lactating a pair of kids.

The defence is expected to present mitigatory circumstances before Chief Justice Terrence Rannowane passes sentence on a date to be decided....