Ghetto girl power

WIBA Women’s Expo heading for Francistown

The latest effort to uplift women in business takes place in Francistown at Chedu Choga Grounds this Saturday, May 17th.

Over 200 ladies are expected to descend on the second city for the WIBA Women Expo, where area MP, the Minister of Environment and Tourism, Wynter Mmolotsi, will be the guest speaker.

Held under the theme ‘Empowering Women: Shaping the future through Innovative Business’ the event brings together women in business, industry leaders, investors and key stakeholders.

Speaking to Voice Money, the brains behind the expo, Women in Business Association Botswana (WIBA) President, Christinah Leshego revealed the objective is to foster collaborations, share ideas and inspire confidence.

“The aim is to educate women entrepreneurs with knowledge, resources, and networks they need to innovatively run their enterprises, including the use of technology. We will be empowering them on mental health and wellness, skills development, networking and collaboration and inspiration and knowledge sharing,” explained Leshego, adding they hope to attract a wide array of women from different levels of the corporate ladder.

“We are targeting aspiring businesswomen and students, Investors and funding organisations, business development professionals and coaches, policy makers and corporate partners.”

With entrance free, the WIBA President advised budding entrepreneurs and seasoned veterans to turn up in big numbers. “One will gain insights and strategies to grow your business, connect with potential clients, mentors, and investors to get access to funding and market opportunities,” she said.

Exhibitors can also book stalls, with a choice of Gold (P1,000), Platinum (P600) and Silver (P300).

Formed in 1990 as an association, WIBA was formally registered as an NGO two years ago. The organisation is committed to advocating for policies aligned with helping women take part in boosting the country’s economy.

“Our last event was WIBA High Tea in Maun last December, where we hosted Minister, Bogolo Kenewendo under the theme: ‘Nurturing Gems for Sustainable Economy’. We also held an International Women’s Day march in Gaborone in March,” highlighted Leshego.

Now, it’s Ghetto’s turn to feel the WIBA effect!