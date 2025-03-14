General Galebotswe Vows to Fight On: “We Want Fair Pensions, No Matter Who’s in Power!”

Retired Botswana Defence Force (BDF) Commander, Lieutenant General Gaolatlhe Galebotswe, is relentless in his pursuit of justice as he leads the charge for over 2,000 ex-soldiers demanding fair pension payments—and he is not backing down, even with a new government in place.

In an exclusive interview this week, Galebotswe rubbished allegations that their fight for justice under the BDF Act has lost steam since some former generals joined the cabinet. “Nothing has changed. We are still fighting for what is ours, whether the government has changed or not,” he stated.

Galebotswe also refuted claims that Major General Pius Mokgware, now Minister of Labour and Home Affairs, has abandoned their cause. “Mokgware is still with us and fighting for fair pensions. Those reports are misleading,” he insisted.

While some ex-soldiers have received lump sum payments from the Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF), Galebotswe argues that the BDF Act guarantees them monthly payments, and maintains they will not settle for less.

As the next court date set for 19th March approaches, there are rumours that the government is considering an out-of-court settlement to avoid a lengthy legal battle over billions in pension funds. Galebotswe, however, confirmed that ex-soldiers met with Minister of State President, Moeti Mohwasa, in February, where the minister hinted at avoiding further court proceedings.

“We also don’t want the matter to drag in court, but that doesn’t mean we have agreed to settle out of court. The minister needs to be specific about his intentions,” Galebotswe said, further revealing that a negotiating team has been set up and is awaiting the ministry’s team to begin talks.

Uncertain Future

Meanwhile, thousands of anxious ex-soldiers remain in the dark about their future. The new government’s decision to dissolve the Ministry of Defence, which handled veterans’ welfare and pensions, has added to their uncertainty. The BDF and other security organs have since been placed under the Ministry for State President.

The case was last adjourned just before the 2024 general elections when the Attorney General’s team demanded that all 2,000-plus applicants testify individually—a move that could prolong the case for decades.