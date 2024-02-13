Galaxy, GU share the spoils in drab draw

Fireworks were expected.

It was billed as the biggest game of the Premier League season to date as defending champions, Jwaneng Galaxy hosted the team they dethroned, Gaborone United on Wednesday afternoon.

Sadly, as is so often the case with such hyped-up matches, the fixture failed to live-up to its billing; separated by a single point off the pitch, there was nothing to split Galaxy and GU on it, the two sides cancelling each other out in a drab 0-0 draw.

In hindsight, a goalless stalemate was always the most likely result; GU have now kept an incredible eight cleansheets in their last ten outings while Galaxy have gone four straight games without conceding.

Speaking to Voice Sport after the match, Galaxy Coach, Morena Ramoreboli admitted he was delighted with the point, as his team were second-best over the 90 minutes.

“It was not an easy game, and we did not play well. We failed to create opportunities, not enough set pieces, not created corner kicks. On the day we were not at our best and as difficult as it was, we managed to get a point,” mused the South African tactician.

With the CAF Champions League commitment forcing them to play catch-up domestically, this was Galaxy’s fourth game in the space of ten days.

“I attribute our performance to fatigue,” reasoned Ramoreboli, whose side had won their previous three matches 1-0 and now sit two points off league leaders, Township Rollers with two games in hand.

“It happens in the game of football, we soldier on and focus on planning for the next game,” said the Galaxy coach, his attention turning to the visit of Sua Flamingoes on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Moyagoleele Coach, Piro Moloi cut a frustrated figure, noting his Reds bossed the match and should have won it.

“We had at least three clear scoring chances just to tap the ball inside the net but we couldn’t do it. This is a serious concern. We should have won this game comfortably with two-three goals. Overall, I am happy with the boys’ efforts and commitment but a bit disappointed with the result,” said Moloi, whose team will have a weekend off as their scheduled opponents, TAFIC FC, are in Orange FA Cup actin.