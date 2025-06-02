Galaxy dig deep to set up Systems final

Just like they did in the quarter-finals, Jwaneng Galaxy had to dig deep at the weekend, coming from a goal down to beat Matebele FC and book their place in another Orange FA Cup final.

After a disappointing end to the league, when failure to win any of their last three games saw their hopes of a third successive FNB Premiership crown fizzle out, the mining side’s season rests on the FA Cup.

Although they were overwhelming favorites going into Saturday’s semi at the National Stadium, the defending champions were far from their fluent best.

Up against a Matebele side who famously knocked them out three years ago, another upset looked to be on the cards when the Kgatleng outfit went ahead in the 23rd minute thanks to Captain Moses Shidole’s smart finish.

The 27-year-old Namibian midfielder has been excellent for Matebele this season and is heavily linked with a move to Galaxy.

Unable to build on this momentum, the lead lasted just seven minutes, man-of-the-match Onkabetse Makgantai forcing the equalizer.

‘Major’ has happy memories of the Orange Cup, winning the golden boot with TAFIC FC last season. The forward’s love affair with the competition continued in the second half, popping up with the match-defining strike just before the hour mark.

It meant, for the second round in a row, Galaxy overturned a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1, doing the same against Sua Flamingoes in the quarters.

Speaking after the latest comeback, Interim Head Coach Seemo Mpatane praised his injury-hit squad for holding on.

“It has been a difficult season, I must say. We’ve been so unlucky when it comes to injuries. Just today, we lost Thero [Setsile] and we don’t know how long he will be out. Our captain Thabo [Leinanyane] is also out, and Dunga [Omaatla Kebatho] couldn’t play the whole second leg. [Kutlwelo] Mpolokang barely played this season; it’s been tough,” moaned Mpatane.

The Gala Nation now turn their attention to Security Systems, where P800,000 and a place in the CAF Confederation Cup awaits the winners.

Galaxy last played in Africa’s second club competition in 2019, exiting at the preliminary stage after defeat to Mauritian side, Bolton City.

However, Mpatane is not getting ahead of himself.

“The most important thing for us is to win first before we can talk about continental competition. Systems are a very tough team, and we have to prepare well. They gave us problems during the league, and the final won’t be an easy ride,” maintained Mpatane.

The two sides drew 0-0 in the league just two months ago, while Galaxy edged the home encounter 3-2 back in December.

Earlier in the day, Systems emerged victorious in the battle of the security companies, overcoming VTM 1-0 to secure a place in the final for the second time in three years.

Having lost 2-1 to Gaborone United in 2022, the Alarm Boys will be desperate to go all the way this time around.

Reaching the final represents a rare high in a season of lows for Systems, following their relegation from the Premier League.

Head Coach David Botlhasitse applauded his boys for putting their league heartache aside and rising to the occasion in the semis.

“We [management] tried by all means to talk to the boys. These are the kind of moments that don’t come often. So why can’t you quickly forget about the league and concentrate on the cup? Yes, we know your hearts are sore, but what a way to give your supporters a thank you. We know we’ve disappointed them, but we are trying by all means to put a smile on their faces,” said Botlhasitse.

Beat Galaxy at the National Stadium on June 14, and those smiles will beam bright; lose, and the frowns will return!