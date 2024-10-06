Fresh start for local farmers

Government Establishes Collection Centres for Horticultural Produce

Government has established a horticultural produce market for local producers to sell fresh produce.

Letsema Horticulture Market in Block 3 Industrial, Gaborone is an integrated, multifaceted horticultural market centre, which links producers across the country, serving as a centralized buying point for locally grown fresh produce.

The market aims to increase return on investment in horticultural production investments, ensure price stability through a steady supply and fair mechanisms, improve producer competitiveness, and broaden citizen participation in horticulture.

Administered by the Ministry of Entrepreneurship in conjunction with Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Authority (CEDA), the Botswana Horticulture Council has been calling for the establishment of this market since they believed it’s the only way to maintain consistent supply of produce, especially during this time of import restrictions imposed on some vegetables.

According BoHoCo chairman Mogomotsi Moatswi, there is a need for the market to be stringent in quality control to ensure that only the highest quality produce pass through.

“This will help in bringing customer confidence on the local produce. The government should be more stringent on chemical residue control on horticulture produce, which will protect the integrity of the produce. Further the market place is a means to control pest and diseases and gradually release produce into the market,” said Moatswi haling government for the moratorium on importation of some horticulture produce, which he said was a bold political decision necessary to grow the local sector.

Having started with Gaborone, the intention is to open more collection centers across the country in strategic places such as Maun, Ghanzi and Francistown to serve farmers in those regions.

For his part, the Minister of Entrepreneurship, Karabo Gare said the establishment of the market is a giant step forward for horticulture, especially in the value chain development which could not rely on imports.

“The horticultural sector is vital for the economy as it has potential to create employment for citizens. Let us contribute and motivate farmers, small and commercial, to produce more. Initially farmers were forced to peddle their produce around, which required their time, and after a few days the produce would perish, forcing them to sell at a loss and incur post-harvest losses. So this market will give them value for their produce while still fresh,” said Gare highlighting that the horticulture sector is one of the most challenged in realizing returns.

“This is due to the fact that the horticulture market has not been profitable for farmers to service their loans, and the horticulture market owes millions in arrears, so this market will hopefully help them service their loans,” added Gare indicating that the Letsema horticulture market will give farmers peace of mind as they would now have less worries about the market, freeing them to spend their energy on producing more.

The market has clear objectives such as reducing imports to boost value chain development locally as well as helping uplift small farmers in addition to providing a stable market.

To further, promote sustainability in the sector, farmers will be paid within five days from the day of delivering their produce.

CEDA board chairperson, Dr Alfred Tsheboeng said, “Letsema horticulture market has embodied the spirit of collaboration, therefore it will help strengthen ties between horticultural farmers for their own benefit.

The market will also be a hub for farmers and help sustain the sector.”

The horticulture market comes at a time when locals are grappling with shortages of products such as tomatoes, onions, potatoes and green peppers as the import restriction on those vegetables and a long list of others continue until 2025.

The expectation is that as local production increase, the Letsema market can provide stability in supply and pricing since proper data on production will be available and thereby reduce oversupply of one product in the market.