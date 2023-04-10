Connect with us

Fighting women crush baby to death

By

Published

ILLUSTRATION: Fighting women

A seven-months-old baby reportedly died last Friday while being taken to Princess Marina Hospital after two women fell over her during a catfight.
It is alleged that the previous day, on a Thursday evening at around 8pm at Tsabong’s Tshwaragano ward, two women- a 58-year-old South African Golebamang Catherine Bles and her Motswana rival- Elisa Jaas (42) had been drinking traditional beer accompanied by the little girl’s mother at a local shebeen.
Later on, during entertainment the baby fell asleep and her mother put her to sleep on the floor in one of the rooms.
After a while a fight broke ...

