Man gets suspended sentence for threat to kill

A Molepolole man last week escaped jail by a whisker, getting a suspended sentence for threatening to kill his ex-lover.

Lady luck smiled on 47-year-old Dimpho Tshegofatso last Monday when Magistrate Keabetswe Majuta decided to brand justice with mercy after considering that the accused was a first offender and a bread winner for his family.

Tshegofatso was convicted for uttering the words “Ke batla go go thuba maparapara a ka Okapi (I want to slash your inner thighs with Okapi knife)” to his ex-girlfriend, Khumoetsile Selogelo on July 6th, 2020 at Molepolole’s Senyedimane ward.

The c...