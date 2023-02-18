Dyselexic Delight

Connect with us

DYSLEXIC DELIGHT: Happy smiles at the hand-over
FNBB Foundation donate to Dyslexia Botswana

In keeping with their efforts to give back to the community, First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) Foundation donated learning equipment and amenities worth P250, 000 to Dyslexia & Social Support Services Botswana.

The donation, which took place this Wednesday (15 February), included: three portable cabins (each to be fitted with already bought air-conditioners), six tablets, a projector and various learning software.

Based in Mmatseta village, Dyslexia & Social Support Services Botswana is a non-profit making organisation whic...

