Maun Gears Up For ‘Tourism Tussle’

Dubbed the ‘Tourism Tussle’, football fans in Maun are gearing up for a Super Saturday as local side, Sankoyo Bush Bucks host Kasane’s high-flying, Mbalakalungu in the battle of the tourist towns.

Set to kick-off at 4pm at the Maun Stadium, the Debswana First Division North encounter pits a struggling Sankoyo side up against the team currently sitting second in the log.

12 games into the season and Bush Bucks have tasted victory just once, an awful run of form that leaves the former Premier League outfit...