Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

A mother’s tragic loss

By

Published

A mother's tragic loss
TOTALLED: Fatal car crash

A 48-year-old mother has lost two daughters who were passengers in a car she was driving over the weekend.

The family were involved in a horrific accident along Tshane Road about 50 kilometres from Hukuntsi village when a Toyota Hilux lost control, overturned and rolled over three times ejecting the little girls, aged 8 and 10 and killing them on the spot.

The only survivor in the accident, being the mother, sustained injuries on the stomach and chest.

She was rushed to the hospital where she is still recuperating.

Confirming the fatal accident, Tshane Police Station Commander, Sup...

SING UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

A men's call to action A men's call to action

Latest News

A men’s call to action

Pitso ya Borre - Leadership Excellence tackles GBV with Borre ka Dijase November 25th marked the beginning of the annual 16 days global campaign...

39 mins ago
On the honey trail On the honey trail

Latest News

On the honey trail

Ditshiping community fights for survival Nestled between sparkling Okavango River channels and tall indigenous trees about 66 kilometres north west of Maun lies the...

1 hour ago
Cry the beloved girl child Cry the beloved girl child

News

Cry the beloved girl child

909 pregnant schoolgirls drop out in Ngamiland since 2020 On average, 30 girls fall pregnant and drop out of school in Ngamiland every month....

1 hour ago
Govt to unlock more tourism opportunities Govt to unlock more tourism opportunities

News

Govt to unlock more tourism opportunities

Lobbying airlines to fly directly to Botswana The government of Botswana plans to unlock more tourism opportunities for SMMEs through events such as the...

2 hours ago
Every man for himself Every man for himself

News

Every man for himself

They don’t really care about us….. I found myself singing this catchy tune by the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, on Tuesday morning...

4 hours ago
Yearning for freedom Yearning for freedom

News

Yearning for freedom

Kosie’s bail application verdict set for Friday Desperate to spend the festive season outside prison, one of the Kopong murder suspects, Leufty Gaolemogwe Kosie...

6 days ago
Eventful November Eventful November

News

Eventful November

Real life stories with a touch of the surreal November has been an extremely eventful month this side of the border, especially on human...

29/11/2022
Home comforts Home comforts

Sports

Home comforts

Gabs derby returns to the capital after three years away After almost three years away, the biggest game in local football, the Gabs derby...

29/11/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.