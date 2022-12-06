A mother’s tragic loss

A 48-year-old mother has lost two daughters who were passengers in a car she was driving over the weekend.

The family were involved in a horrific accident along Tshane Road about 50 kilometres from Hukuntsi village when a Toyota Hilux lost control, overturned and rolled over three times ejecting the little girls, aged 8 and 10 and killing them on the spot.

The only survivor in the accident, being the mother, sustained injuries on the stomach and chest.

She was rushed to the hospital where she is still recuperating.

Confirming the fatal accident, Tshane Police Station Commander, Sup...